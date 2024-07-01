School road safety fears being considered

Tinwald School pupils keep an eye out at the Graham St pedestrian crossing. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK / LDR

A Canterbury school community hope their fears over speeding vehicles on a busy nearby road will be addressed in a review later this year.

The Tinwald School board of trustees raised safety concerns about a stretch of Graham St bordering the school, particularly between Thomson and Harland Sts, with the Ashburton District Council earlier this year.

Board presiding member Chris Hill raised the safety concerns in April

“There has been a significant increase in the volume of traffic that travels this stretch of road. And as a result, has caused a heightened level of anxiety and safety concerns,” Hill told councillors at the time.

An “informal review” by the school had estimated a conservative figure of between 90-160 cars travelling along Graham Street during school pick-up and drop-off times.

Council data shows that the average speed on Graham Street is 47kph with over 2000 vehicles daily.

The council had introduced permanent 30km/h urban school speed zones in July last year, but in February determined the speed limits would become time-restricted as soon as the Government amended rules governing the setting of speed laws.

The minister of transport’s redrafted rule is out for public consultation and is scheduled to be changed by the end of the year.

The Tinwald School community wants Graham St added to its existing 30km/h zone - and the council’s road safety co-ordinating committee has recommended it be included when the time restrictions are introduced.

Hill told Local Democracy Reporting this week he was pleased to see the concerns were being addressed by the council.

“There has been positive communication with the council and hopefully we get to a resolution to improve the safety of our children.”

Roading manager Mark Chamberlain previously said Graham St was not initially included when the council introduced the speed reduction because there is no access to the school off the street.

The logical solution will be a variable speed limit being considered when the council revisits speed zones following the law changes, Chamberlain said.

Tinwald School’s concerns also included the crossing points on Graham St, suggesting relocating the pedestrian crossing.

The council was meeting with the school’s board to discuss installing better pedestrian crossing signage and the possibility of the school running a crossing patrol at the Graham St crossing.

The recent Tinwald corridor upgrade included the creation of a safe route to Tinwald School that encourages pupils walking or biking to use the new traffic signals and the shared paths on Agnes and Thompson Sts which lead to the Graham St pedestrian crossing.

- By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.