Selwyn blaze 'pretty disappointing'

An unattended rubbish fire spread through two hectares of grass in Selwyn on Sunday.

Fire crews from Lincoln and Rolleston were called to the blaze on Sportsman Ave near the Greenpark Huts about 2.45pm.

Shortly before 4pm Lincoln chief fire officer Jeremy Greenwood said the fire was now contained.

"It had spread through a couple of hectares of vegetation. I don't believe it was a permitted fire.

"It is pretty disappointing as it puts us at risk having to go out there," he said.

Selwyn is in a restricted fire season, meaning a permit is required to light a fire in open air.

Mr Greenwood said the incident may be followed up by Fire and Emergency NZ.