Skifield operators delighted at level 2 rules

Today's alert level 2 announcement has given hope to New Zealand skifields including Cardrona (pictured). Photo: Mark Crichton.

New Zealand skifield operators were delighted with today's announcement signalling a ski season can begin in late June, provided the Covid-19 virus remains relatively controlled.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today that under level 2 domestic travel, which was previously restricted under the level 2 guidelines, would be allowed.

Cardrona Alpine Resort general manager Bridget Legnavsky said the company had 71 permanent staff and would be recruiting more from the beginning of next month.

She believed under the conditions of level 2, skifields could operate safely although there would be restrictions on how such things as the cafe, lift queues and chair lifts operated.

Ms Legnavsky was pleased to see travel restrictions easing to allow skiers from around the country to travel to skifields.

Her main concern was the possibility of a further virus outbreak, requiring the country to go back to level 3 or 4.

The Government's rules and recommendations around tourism and travel are as follows:

You can travel, but make sure you do it in a safe way.

COVID-19 is a disease you can spread without knowing you have it. You can travel around the country if you follow good personal health measures. You will need to keep records of what travel services you use and keep track of who you have been in contact with. You should keep your distance from groups of people you don’t know. You should minimise the number of places you stop on the way to your destination.

You must not travel to events which do not meet the requirements for gatherings at Alert Level 2.

Tips for minimising risk while travelling: