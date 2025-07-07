One injured after crash on Southern Motorway

A person has been injured and a lane has been blocked after a crash on the Christchurch Southern Motorway this morning.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash at 8.28am on Monday near Halswell Junction Rd.

Fire crews from the Wigram and Spreydon stations were called to the crash.

The eastbound lane was still blocked just after 9am.

A police spokesperson said one person had moderate injuries.

“Traffic is moving slowly, and motorists should expect delays,” they said.