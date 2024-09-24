Big turnout for road safety ride

Ashburton Pass Slow and Wide Awareness Ride organiser Jo Smith was thrilled with the turnout at the recent event.

There were 15 riders and their horses, alongside about half a dozen walkers, trekking around the roads bordering the Ashburton Showgrounds.

The Ashburton ride on September 14-15 was one of about 50 Pass Slow and Wide Awareness Rides around New Zealand.

The aim was to educate drivers on slowing down and passing wide when encountering horses and their riders.

A petition is open until October 14, calling for the Government to change the status of riders and horses to legally classify them as vulnerable road users.

Fifteen riders attended the Ashburton Pass Slow and Wide Awareness Ride. Photo: Supplied

The Ashburton ride was lead by gentle giant Dayboo Samuel, a Clydesdale from Dayboo Clydesdale Stud, who was pulling a carriage. Those in the carriage signalled to passing motorists to slow down. They also waved to those who passed with care and consideration.

‘‘The New Zealand Police and the trucking industry are on board. There has been so much support being given so quickly from so many government organisations. It’s mind blowing,’’ Smith said.

‘‘I am so proud to be part of this international educational push to have us formally recognised as vulnerable road users.’’

By Dellwyn Moylan