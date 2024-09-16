Horse riders take to roads for 'pass wide and slow' campaign

Waimakariri Riding Club members on their Pass Wide and Slow ride. Photo: Facebook

Groups of horse riders negotiated Canterbury highways and byways over the weekend in support of a petition to designate them as vulnerable road users.

The Waimakariri Riding Club and the Hanmer Horse Riding group, along with anyone else who wanted to join in, joined horse riders and carriage drivers from across New Zealand on various routes in their districts to promote the message on Saturday and Sunday.

It was a worldwide event led by the United Kingdom, but encompassing riders in the United States, Canada, South Africa and Australia, and New Zealand for the first time.

The Waimakariri Riding Club took to roads in the district on September 14, while horse riders, along with mums with prams, people on bikes and on foot, with members of the Hanmer Horse Riders group rode on both September 14 and 15.

The ride was in support of the road safety message for drivers, pass wide and slow, which underpins the petition.

"The frequency of incidents and near misses is too great to ignore," said organiser and chair of the Waimakariri Riding Club Gwen Gilmore.

She sai over 30 equestrian organisations nationwide are backing the petition to the Government for horse riders to be formally recognised as vulnerable road users in transport legislation.

"The entire horse riding community is united for improved status in road safety and inclusion in offroad pathways."

Gwen said equestrian riders sit on the fringe of transport legislation with little or no targeted road safety education.

"The driver licensing system is an area of concern, too, with no theory or practical testing on how to approach and pass a horse and rider.

"In equestrian advocate’s eyes that makes horse riders the most vulnerable group on the road.

"Lives are at stake and horse riders are leading the change they require."

Pass wide and slow high-vis vests were rolled out across the country with support for the road safety message coming from the police, trucking transport sector and the Automotive Association.

"Everybody has a role to play in preventing trauma, injury and death on the road.

"We want those in charge to look after us.

"After all we are your preschool teachers, social workers, psychologists, firefighters, police, journalists - this country’s mum’s, dad’s and children," Gwen says.

The groups started out from 110 Maindonalds Rd, West Eyreton, at 10am and finished at the same address.

At Hanmer Springs riders and others were out on both Saturday and Sunday.

John Burrill, of Sherwood Ranch, and his partner Lee Thornton. Photo: Supplied

They met in a large grassed area off Jacks Pass Rd and rode up a historic pack track, before heading off on a lap around Hanmer Springs village, with a vehicle travelling behind to pick up any "indiscretions" by the horses, said Hanmer Horse Riders group committee member John Burrill.

Their convoy stopped outside the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools where the riders answered questions and people could pat the horse.

"It is about making people aware of road safety for all, not just for horse riders," John said.