Two people taken to hospital after crash near Lincoln

Two people have been injured after a crash in the Selwyn district this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision at the Weedons and Springston Rolleston Rds intersection near Lincoln shortly after 1pm on Thursday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from the Lincoln station and Hato Hone St John staff responded to the crash.
St John sent two ambulances and a rapid response unit to the scene.
They transported two people with moderate injuries to Christchurch Hospital.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.