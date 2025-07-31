Thursday, 31 July 2025

Two people taken to hospital after crash near Lincoln

    Two people have been injured after a crash in the Selwyn district this afternoon.

    Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision at the Weedons and Springston Rolleston Rds intersection near Lincoln shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from the Lincoln station and Hato Hone St John staff responded to the crash. 

    St John sent two ambulances and a rapid response unit to the scene.

    They transported two people with moderate injuries to Christchurch Hospital.

    Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.