Two people taken to hospital after crash near Lincoln

Two people have been injured after a crash in the Selwyn district this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision at the Weedons and Springston Rolleston Rds intersection near Lincoln shortly after 1pm on Thursday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from the Lincoln station and Hato Hone St John staff responded to the crash.

St John sent two ambulances and a rapid response unit to the scene.

They transported two people with moderate injuries to Christchurch Hospital.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.