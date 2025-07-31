Customer services on offer after Westpac branch closes

Westpac's Ferrymead branch will close on August 8 at 2pm. Photo: Filew image

All is not completely lost for banking services in the Christchurch suburb of Ferrymead.

Westpac confirmed this week it will have services available for one day a week at the Redcliffs and Woolston libraries after the bank closes its Ferrymead branch on August 8 at 2pm.

Redcliffs will operate from 10.30am-3.30pm on Tuesdays (starting August 12) and at Woolston on Thursdays, 9am–2pm (starting August 14).

A Westpac NZ spokesperson said banking services will run at the two locations for a six-month trial period and will continue if there is customer demand.

“Bankers will be able to help customers with a wide range of non-cash services, including opening accounts, applying for home or personal loans, pinning and issuing cards, and general support with using online channels,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesman said the bank was looking at retaining a smart ATM in Ferrymead but could not say where and when that would happen.

The decision to close the Ferrymead branch upset customers, particularly older people who do not use the internet for banking and who are unable to drive to other branches. The bank said it was closing because of the continuing shift to online banking. The closest branches are at Barrington and The Palms in Shirley.

A Star Media poll revealed 88% of 1368 respondents were disappointed with the closure.

The bank’s closure has also led to a dust up between candidates standing for the Heathcote Ward seat in the October local body elections, which will be vacated by Sara Templeton. Templeton is only standing for the mayoralty.

Candidate Nathaniel Herz Jardine is holding a meeting outside the bank tomorrow at 11am, to listen to customers’ concerns.

Herz Jardine’s Facebook post publicising the event caused a stir between himself and another candidate Ian Kearney, who commented: “It’s fantastic that Nathaniel is looking out for his constituents but this is not a council issue; it is an electorate MP matter.”

Herz Jardine replied: “To me, electorate MPs have an electorate of 80k+ and constant travel to Parliament, so it's just not realistic to expect them to handle every local issue . . . it’s just not good enough to tell residents, ‘not my problem, talk to your MP’.”

Herz Jardine told Bay Harbour News: "I don’t think it’s good enough for Westpac to withdraw services after making record profits. I want to ensure locals still have an ATM and regular outreach banking services in community locations.

“Unlike my opponent, I think it’s the job of a councillor to advocate on local issues. I won’t lazily tell residents that it’s not my problem when local issues crop up.”

Kearney rejected Herz Jardine’s criticism, telling Bay Harbour News: “This is not simply a matter of saying I don't want to get involved, that's not my thing, it's saying I've looked at it, I've seen the people that are involved in it and trying to remedy it and I think they're gonna do a far better job than I can do.”

If he felt there was something he could do, he would.

“I can really relate to and understand why older people are really worried about that, but I also think that this is an issue that can be very well addressed by the local MP.”

Kearney said because the bank was not a council asset, a councillor would not have a direct impact on its outcome.

"I would be misleading the public if I said I could do anything before the election, given currently I have no formal role.

"That said, if selected (elected) I will proactively meet with local Westpac management to ensure community concerns are heard and taken seriously.”

​Banks Peninsula National MP Vanessa Weenink said she had met with constituents over the closure.

“I did advocate strongly for keeping it. However, the decision was already made,” she said.