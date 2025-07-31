Vehicle sought in relation to assault and robbery

Police want to speak with the owner of this vehicle or anyone who may have seen it in Burnside on Friday, July 18. Photo: Police

Police investigating the alleged assault and robbery of a young person in Christchurch want to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle in the Burnside area.

The young person was the target of an aggravated robbery near the corner of Kendal Ave and Whitby St about 3pm on Friday, July 18.

The victim sustained minor injuries but was "understandably very shaken by this incident," police said in a statement.

"We would like to speak with the owner of the vehicle pictured (above), or anyone who may have information about the vehicle, or may have witnessed the incident."

If you have any information that could help police, call 105 or Crime Stoppers (0800 555 111) and use reference number 250718/9464.

-Allied Media