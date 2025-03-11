Cantabrians to open up their 'passive house' for tour

Passive houses, such as the one in Methven owned by Sarah Clayton and Steven Williams, are warm and well-ventilated. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Methven residents Sarah Clayton and Steve Williams say they love living in their passive house.

‘‘It has so many advantages, it’s just such a comfortable house,’’ Clayton said.

The couple are opening up their home for Cantabrians to view and learn about on March 12 at 3pm.

Passive houses are homes that meet international energy efficiency and comfort standards. There have been more than 200 certified passive homes built in New Zealand since 2012.

People have to register for the free home tour, being held by the Canterbury Chapter of the Passive House Institute of New Zealand in conjunction with the Ashburton District Council.

For warming and cooling, Clayton and Williams’ three-bedroom home has just one small heat pump. It rarely needs to be turned on as the house is tightly sealed, well-insulated, has triple-glazed windows and a good ventilation system.

It has solar panels and since the couple moved in at the end of winter last year, all their power bills have been in credit as they generate more power than they use.

Sarah Clayton and Steve Williams in their passive house. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Materials throughout have been chosen for their environmental friendliness. For example, the kitchen joinery is plywood, while the kitchen bench is made from walnut offcuts.

Clayton and Williams lived in Clayton’s home city of Canberra prior to moving to Methven three years ago.

They chose to move back to Williams’ home country of New Zealand, and Methven was perfectly situated to be near family.

‘‘With our research, Methven just ticked all the boxes and it’s such a welcoming town for outsiders,’’ Clayton said.

At the house tour, the couple will, alongside the builder and product suppliers, discuss their experiences of building and living in the property.

Following this, there will be a seminar at Te Whare Whakatere at 4.30pm to discuss what a Passive House is and the architectural, engineering design and consenting requirements for a certified passive house.

This will be followed by non-alcoholic drinks and nibbles.