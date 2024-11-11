Canterbury contractor stars in Welsh TV's version of Country Calendar

The Cefn Gwlad film crew and show host Mari Lovgreen walking towards Kelly's Irish Bar and Cafe with Mark Davies. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mark "Welshy" Davies can usually be found operating heavy machinery or organising contracting jobs around Canterbury - not starring in a TV show.

But over four days, the Welshy Contracting operator from Ashburton took time out from his bulldozers, diggers and cellphone to talk to the crew of the Welsh country and farming TV series - Cefn Gwlad.

The programme is like the Welsh version of Country Calendar. It profiles farmers in Wales and occasionally expatriates in other countries like New Zealand.

Welshy, 61, is from Wales. He said it was "really exciting" to be among the three New Zealand properties visited by the TV crew during their October trip to Aotearoa.

Presented by Mari Lovgreen, the Cefn Gwlad episode will focus on what life was like for him and his family in New Zealand and why they stayed in the country.

Welshy, wife Andrea and their two children, Thomas and Megan, moved to New Zealand about 20 years ago.

"We had had enough of the wet weather and everything at home and my wife wanted to travel and see the world."

They thought about moving to Australia, but New Zealand pulled them in.

What attracted them was the association between New Zealand and Wales in terms of shearing - Wales is a popular destination for Kiwi shearers - and the similar shared passions, such as beer and rugby, between the two countries.

When the film crew visited, they enjoyed mostly sunny days. They even took a boating trip with Welshy's family and friends to Lake Coleridge, where the crew was amazed by the scenery.

"It was an awesome day," Welshy said.

Welshy’s family and the film crew enjoyed a day out at Lake Coleridge. From left - Andrea Davies, Megan Davies, with Cefn Gwlad film crew members Geoff Lloyd, Ffion Davies and Nigel Denman and presenter Mari Lovgreen, Welshy, Michael Oliver with daughter Ellie, and family friends Jennifer Williams, Joseph Williams, Chloe Jones and Jordan Davies with daughter Mila. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

They also visited Welshy’s local - Kelly’s Irish Bar and Cafe - in Ashburton.

He had organised a meet-up with about 15 fellow Welsh expatriates from the Ashburton area.

They had a fun night, which involved a few pints, nips of whisky, and a sing-along with an enthusiastic rendition of the Welsh national anthem.

Welshy is a fluent speaker of the native Welsh language.

He worked as a contractor in Wales for 15 years and, for many of his customers in the countryside, it had been their only language.

Meanwhile, in the long-term, Welshy is planning to retire from his business as his daughter Megan and partner Michael begin to increase their involvement, with a view towards taking over.

"It will be nice to see the business carry on and not see a clearance sale at the end," Welshy said.

The Cefn Gwlad episode featuring Welshy is expected to air in Wales over Christmas.