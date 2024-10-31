Canterbury household hooked on Halloween

Kylie Moore (left) and Leonie Robinson are preparing for a spooktacular event today in Tinwald. Photo: Supplied

Welcome trick-or-treaters one and all.

Kraken the legendary sea monster, a shipwreck, skeletons, sharks, piranhas and more are set to provide spine-tingling thrills aplenty at a Tinwald house tonight.

Homeowner Leonie Robinson has been busy leading up to Halloween today, creating a scene themed around pirates.

She is hosting the fundraising Halloween Event, a collaboration between herself and Cardiac Kids Club Mid and South Canterbury.

She hosted the event last year for the first time. It was a huge success, attracting more than 1000 people and raising about $720 for the charity.

Kylie Moore of the Cardiac Kids group said the feedback from last year’s event had been positive.

‘‘We had a lot of people say to us: ‘Are you doing it again this year?’,’’ Moore said.

‘‘The kids were so amazed by it.’’

The group was a non-profit community-led club supporting children, teens and adults with heart conditions, and their families.

Robinson has a gift for crafting props, including those combining an electronic element which enables them to move.

‘‘I love it, because it’s a great mixture of arts and crafts, recycling, number eight wire and electronics,’’ Robinson said.

She had made about 80 per cent of the props herself that would feature in this year’s display.

She began the hobby when her own kids, now adults, were young. And hosting the event last year had been a lot of fun.

‘‘It was the kids I love, I forgot how much fun Halloween is for kids. All the costumes they came in was fantastic.’’