Canterbury's own 'Vera Lynn' returns home

Ready to entertain audiences with music from the war era are the 3Decibelles (from left) Lizzie Howarth, Jan-Maree Baughan (nee Armitage) and Chloe Baughan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Music has always featured in former Ashburton-lass Jan-Maree Baughen’s life - and she is returning to the town to put her talents on show.

She is performing with the 3Decibelles in an Anzac tribute at the Ashburton Event Centre on April 24.

It is a fundraising performance for the Ashburton Event Centre.

Baughen (nee Armitage) grew up in Ashburton and went to Ashburton College where she was active in the performing theatre scene with the Ashburton Operatic Society (now Variety Theatre), Tinwald Musical Society, Ashburton Repertory Theatre and the Ashburton Musical Club.

She will appear alongside her 16-year-old daughter, Chloe and friend Lizzie Howarth.

‘‘It’s such an honour and delight to be invited back to my hometown alongside my daughter and fabulous friend Lizzie to perform our Anzac tribute concert,’’ she said.

‘‘I had always wanted to produce a close harmony trio as I had grown up with dad playing all the beautiful old time dance music include music by Glenn Miller, dad’s favourite the Andrew Sisters, Vera Lynn, and others,’’ she said.

‘‘Lizzie and I shared the same passion for the music of the 1920-1940s having grown up on that style of music. 3Decibelles formed in 2021.

‘‘This will be a musical reflection and commemoration to honour our brave serviceman both past and present who have fought for our wonderful country.

‘‘The show will also include our wonderful Chloe and her dancing tap shoes,’’ Baughen said.

Chloe, in year 12 at high school, is the choreographer and lead dancer, and like her mother has been involved in musicals, including as Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz.

Baughen attributes her talents to parents, Pam and the late Arnold, who passed on their love of music to her. Pam was a singer and Arnold tinkled the ivories on the piano.

She said her first foray into performing was as a four-year-old with Charmaine Quaid’s ballet school (now known as Dance Worx Ashburton).

At eight she took up singing lessons firstly in Ashburton before going to Christchurch for lessons where she later gained her LTCL and ATCL with distinctions.

Baughen said the first musical she appeared in was as a nine-year-old in the Sound of Music where she played Marta VonTrapp, this was followed by Annie, Jesus Christ Super Star, Oliver and Good Evening Friends with Ashburton Operatic.

Ashburton Musical Club president Joan Wilkinson (left) in 1991 with Jan-Maree Baughan after being presented with the clubs first scholarship. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Along with these productions she was also in three Ashburton College musicals.

Her career and in fact her life nearly came to an end in her last year of college with a serious motor accident.

She spent three months in Christchurch Hospital.

“I had a near fatal motor accident. I spent three months in Christchurch Hospital with multiple fractures and injuries,’’ she said.

“I had to learn to walk and sing again. With love and support of wonderful friends, family and music teachers I built up the strength in my voice again. I went on to win the Ashburton Music Club’s first scholarship in 1991,” Baughen said.

Entertainers (from left) Lizzie Howarth, Chloe Baughan and Jan-Maree Baughan. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

She regularly performed at weddings, clubs and functions before moving to Christchurch when she was 18-years-old to undertake nursing studies.

While living there she became a member of Canterbury Opera, ShowBiz Christchurch and “The Kilmarnock Edition”.

Following the Canterbury earthquake in February 2011 Baughen, husband Barry and their children, Nicholas and Chloe, moved to Auckland.

Today Baughen is kept busy as an appearance medicine nurse, private vocal tutor/ director and musical director of 3Decibelles.