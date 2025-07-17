Country living behind 100-year-old's long life

Good food, country living and hard work are the secrets behind reaching 100, says Canterbury centenarian Valmai Wilson.

She celebrated the milestone birthday on Tuesday at Radius Millstream in Ashburton.

Country life has always been part of Valmai’s world, having lived on a farm at Lyndhurst as a child and then moving to Methven when she got married to farmer Ian.

Valmai said she has had a good life and believed the country air had helped her stay in good health.

She and Ian, whom she met at a country dance, had four sons.

"Family is important to me, I love my sons and my hard-working late husband.

"Sadly one boy passed from an accident when he was in his 20s.

"I have lots of wonderful grand and great-grandchildren."

Her childhood was a happy time with siblings Audrey Lilley, who is 101 and resides at Methven House, and younger brother Douglas Anderson who died a few years ago.

Valmai attended Lyndhurst School before going on to Ashburton High School.

"When I left school I went back home to help dad on the farm."

Her farm days started at 6am, but that didn’t bother her.

"I remember every gate and catch on the farm.

"I could have opened them in the dark I knew them so well."

She loved being outdoors, whether it was working on the farm or creating one of her two big gardens she developed on the farms she lived.

"I loved gardening and flowers. I won a few competitions with my floral art," Valmai said.

"I love all flowers, but the rose is the queen of the crop.

"The world would be no good without flowers," she said.

When Valmai looks back over her life she recalls it with fondness.

"I feel lucky that I have had a healthy life and for someone my age I am pretty fit.

"But that is thanks to all the walking on the farm and the good ordinary meals mum cooked," she said.

Ian and Valmai enjoyed travelling to Australia, England and Europe.

Valmai moved to Lochlea Lifestyle Resort a few years ago, before moving to Radius Millstream where she says she enjoys the company, staff, food and view.

Valmai celebrated her birthday with fellow residents and staff at Radius on Tuesday.

The highlight was a tribute to her love of music, with a performance by her favourite singer, Noel Johnston, of Ashburton.

She joined her family for a celebration later on.

Dellwyn.moylan@ashburtoncourier.co.nz