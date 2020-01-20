JayJay Simon, 6, Hinarere Simon, 9, Zaylah Morunga, 11, and Mikaere Morunga, 8, (above) were among the scores of people enjoying a dip in the Tinwald Community Pool in the Tinwald Domain last weekend as the temperature around Mid Canterbury hit the high 20s.

The children, who are regular users of the open air, heated pool, were enjoying their second swim in it this season.

During the school holidays the pool is open every day from noon to 7pm.

Costs vary but an average swim costs $4 for adults and $3 for children.