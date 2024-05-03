Motor racing Mauger back on the track

Phil Mauger behind the wheel of his 1995 Ford Escort RS Cosworth at the Ashburton Street Sprints over the weekend. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

Phil Mauger has got back behind the wheel of a race car for the first time since he became the mayor of Christchurch.

Mauger, who is a motorsport fanatic, competed at the Ashburton Car Club Street Sprints at the weekend, driving his 1995 Ford Escort RS Cosworth.

He finished 22nd out of a field of 65 but told The Star it was never about the result.

“It’s so relaxed and it’s good to get out and clear your head of mayoral stuff that’s for sure,” Mauger said.

“It was a fantastic weekend, stayed at the Ashburton Hotel and had a ball.

“I didn’t expect to land anywhere, as long as I wasn’t landing in a (hay) bale.”

Mauger bought the car off his school friend Brian Stokes, who won the NZ Rally Championship in 1985 and 1988.

“I’ve done Targa (rally) with it. It’s a lovely wee car with lots of power," Mauger said.

Christchurch driver Josh Mitchell set a new lap record of 2min 19.238sec to win the Street Sprints event.

Mauger has driven in several events over the years.

Josh Mitchell set a new lap record in his Subaru WRX. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

At one point he owned Denny Hulme’s formula one McLaren and drove it all over the world.

Mauger also owns a vintage Bradford ute he learned to drive in as a 12-year-old and an Auto Union Type C replica, powered by a 27-litre Spitfire aircraft engine.

In 2015, Mauger was put into an induced coma after being involved in a crash on his way to compete in the Bathurst 12-hour race in New South Wales.

It was the first time Phil Mauger has been back behind the wheel of a race car since he became mayor. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

He was a rear passenger in a BMW X3 rental car when it was rear-ended by a fuel tanker and sent flying into three other vehicles at a red light.

Mauger said he would like to see Ruapuna Raceway, west of Christchurch, rebuilt so it can host international events.

“It will be a while but if you don’t stop pushing it won’t happen.”

