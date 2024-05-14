Viral video of car caught driving in cycle lane

A video showing a car driving along a cycle lane in south Christchurch has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows a Suzuki Celerio hatchback driving inside a 50-metre-long stretch of solid median barriers on the Sparks Rd cycle lane.

On social media, one person noted that while the errant driver turned left into Hoon Hay Road on a red arrow, it was displaying a green cycle light.

One Sparks Rd resident told Star News it was a "reasonably common" site to see vehicles taking short cuts along the cycleway.

She said Sparks Rd residents reversing out of their driveway either use the cycleway to turn around or back into traffic.

- By Geoff Sloan, made with the support of NZ On Air