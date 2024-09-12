Ex-Gloriavale man finds true calling as carpenter

Trust Stedfast works on furniture in his workshop. Photo: Supplied

Designing and building furniture is helping Trust Stedfast move on from the pain of leaving loved ones behind.

The 28-year-old and his wife Cherish have settled in Ashburton with their six children after the family decided to leave Gloriavale about six months ago as they "needed some space".

Trust said as tragic as it was for him and Cherish to lose their connections with siblings, parents and many others inside Gloriavale, the couple did not want the loss to define them.

Gloriavale had instilled in them a love of God, something they continue to nurture for themselves and their children.

"There’s a lot of really great memories and a lot of quite painful memories.

"Moving on creates who you are, it’s not our past that creates that," Trust said.

Bedside cabinet/animal bed. Photo: Supplied

Part of moving on for Trust has been indulging his sense of creativity.

The man who used to thrive on making props for Gloriavale’s renowned biennial concerts is today making and selling furniture.

He builds items such as play lofts, play kitchens, outdoor furniture and bedside cabinets that double as pet beds.

"I like to do things that are a bit unique and take a bit of imagination to create."

Outdoor seats. Photo: Supplied

He uses driftwood, parts of trees and rough-sawn timber to get a natural look.

For wood found in nature he dries it, skins and shaves it then sands it down.

"I like to try and get something a bit rustic and bring it down to finished," Trust said.

Trust Stedfast at his home-based furniture workshop. Photo: Supplied

Trust sells the furniture he makes mostly on Facebook Marketplace.

He hopes to stock an outlet in future as he takes his passion from a hobby to a full-time career.

Currently he is enjoying spending time with his children, aged from 1 to 9, as he and Cherish, an early childhood teacher, homeschool them.

"I love to do custom building as well. If someone has something they want, I can take their ideas and put it into something basically for them.

"I just love to create things. Timber is something I have worked with."

In Gloriavale, Trust had been relied on for his woodworking skills, while also managing farms and working as a classroom agricultural tutor for children.

After leaving Gloriavale, the family first went to Christchurch then Napier before coming to Ashburton about four months ago.

"We love it," Cherish said.

The town was friendly and people had been "really helpful" as they adjusted to life outside of Gloriavale.