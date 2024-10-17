Family pays tribute to Christchurch cancer campaigner

Naomi Argyle with her daughters Nika and Naia. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Naomi Argyle, who inspired many people through her strength and grace as she battled terminal cancer, has passed away.

The 45-year-old Christchurch mother of two died peacefully last Monday morning under the care of Nurse Maude hospice staff and surrounded by loving family.

Argyle, a former Ashburton resident, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in March. She was told she had weeks to live after going to the doctor with stomach pain.

Throughout her battle she raised awareness about bowel cancer, which 3300 New Zealanders are diagnosed with each year.

Bowel Cancer New Zealand says the number of people under 50 with the disease has risen by 26 per cent each decade for the past 20 years.

Naomi’s family said it was "with great sadness and some relief" that they informed people of her death via her Givealittle page.

They said: "We can not express our gratitude enough to the cast of thousands that have supported her, and us as family over these past seven months.

"From a shock cancer diagnosis just before her 45th birthday until this morning Naomi has faced this with grace, humour and an inner strength. We could not be more proud of her."

Naomi Argyle and her daughters Nika and Naia. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Naomi's cheeky and infectious nature touched many and she carried that right through this challenging period, the family said.

Naomi used her time to raise awareness about bowel cancer.

She urged people not to think of bowel cancer as an older person’s disease, but to get to the doctor if they are in regular discomfort and to push their "GP to test, test, test".

"She was also able to spend precious time with her young girls taking them to Auckland and the Gold Coast thanks to the many generous donors, many strangers who recognised this isn’t fair for a young mum who should have had a life time ahead of her," the family said.

"The support from her friends from across the decades and around the world has been consistent and astounding.

"From the hundreds who gave money at the Givealittle page to the drivers, visitors, organisers, soul sisters, family and friends she loved you all so much, and we couldn’t have done it without you."

As per her wishes, a private cremation was held for Naomi.