Garden club gifts bench seats to school

Tinwald Garden Club members (front from left) Alison Scammell, Pam Tait, Jill Blacklock, (back from left) Anne Wilding, head pupils Hunter Colyer-Lusty and Maia Boon with one of two garden bench seats given to the school. Photo: Supplied

Members of Tinwald Garden Club have given two garden bench seats to their local school.

The pinus radiata benches were made by members of the Ashburton MenzShed for Tinwald School.

School leaders Maia Boon and Hunter Colyer-Lusty received the benches, on behalf of the school, from garden club members Pam Tait, Alison Scammell, Jill Blacklock and Anne Wilding.

Tait said members, who meet monthly at Hakatere Church Hall in Tinwald, were keen to provide something for the school pupils in their area.

‘‘The forms (backless and elongated wooden seating) were the better thing than anything else, so you have somewhere to sit,’’ she said.

Tait talked about the benefits of trees, speaking to pupils at their school assembly.

Members knew trees were great for shade, and gardens were great for growing fresh vegetables and beautiful flowers.

‘‘Trees are beautiful when they get older and you can climb on them … we used to do that when I was young and I climbed a tree and fell out. I learned it was not a good idea to (climb) too high as a child.

‘‘Trees are grown too for timber. These forms are pinus radiata and there are lots of pines trees growing in New Zealand.’’

The club had engaged members of the MenzShed to craft the benches which would be fixed in place on the school grounds.

The club has 57 members and is keen to get more. Everybody is welcome, Tait said.

‘‘We are people who enjoy growing plants, vegetables and trees,’’ she said to the pupils.

‘‘We meet together on a regular basis and do things in that line. All gardeners love to see pretty things in the garden.’’