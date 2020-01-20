Greens prepped for Brandon Open

The Ashburton Golf Club is expecting a big field for its annual Brandon Open on February 1.

The 36-hold strokeplay tournament is open to men and women from any affiliated golf club and this year’s will be the third edition. The 36 holes are played on one day.

Club spokesman Paddy Bradford said the club’s other annual fixture, the Brandon Bonanza, had been re-invented to become the Harvey Norman Classic so there was a gap in the golfing calendar for a two-round strokeplay tournament.

"In 2018, the match committee decided to try out a 36-hole game in one day,’’ Mr Bradford said. ‘‘The thought being, get it sponsored, put up a good prize pool, and see if it would take off. Local business Hydraulink Mid Canterbury jumped on board, thanks to Dan and Abbey Bruce, and over 50 players signed up for the first year. It’s really taken off over the three years."

The 2018 event was won by Cameron Grant, who shot a 4-under par 68 in the morning round and followed it up with an 11-under par 61 in the afternoon, shattering the course record and winning by 15 shots.

Last year about 70 players took part, coming from Christchurch and Gore, as well as Ashburton. Locals Josh Smith and Catherine Bell were the winners.

Mr Bradford said entries were open for the 2020 tournament and sponsors and prizes had been organised for the best gross and nett scores across the grades on the day.

Entries can be made via the club or Mr Bradford, on 027 22 44 228.