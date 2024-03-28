Grocery clearance store to open another shop in Canterbury

Savemore will open at Ashburton Central. Photo: Supplied

Savemore is opening a new grocery clearance store in Ashburton in early May.

Promising to offer cheaper groceries than supermarkets, Savemore will be located at Ashburton Central on Tancred St, next door to Number One Shoes in the former New Zealand Bed Company building.

Savemore operations manager William Riley said the company sourced short-dated, end-of-line stock for its shelves.

It offered basics such as spaghetti, pasta sauces, chilled lines including cheeses, frozen goods such as vegetables, wedges and desserts, alongside snack foods and ‘‘little luxuries that might otherwise be out of reach such as chocolates’’.

Savemore was New Zealand owned and operated.

Two stores had opened in Christchurch - one on Langdons Rd in Papanui and the other at Eastgate - over the last six months, while ‘‘several more’’ are in the pipeline.

The experienced leadership team was looking forward to opening its first Mid Canterbury store.

‘‘We’re about offering steep discounts on what the supermarkets offer,’’ Riley said.

‘‘We’ve been received exceptionally well in Christchurch. We know the South Island particularly has been crying out for someone to do grocery clearance, and make things a bit more affordable, and that’s us.’’