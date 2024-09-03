Guild's oldest member a master of needle and thread

Audrey Edmondston is preparing for The Magic of Needle and Thread exhibition. Photo: Supplied

Elegant and detailed embroidery surrounds Audrey Edmondston in her Canterbury home.

On cushions, in framed pictures and on table mats, the colourful creations have been crafted by the 89-year-old herself.

Audrey is the oldest member of the Ashburton Embroiderers’ Guild, and among members preparing to exhibit at the guild’s upcoming biennial exhibition.

The Magic of Needle and Thread opened on Saturday at the Ashburton Art Gallery.

Moeraki Memories. Photo: Supplied

Audrey learned the ancient art form in Ashburton about 20 years ago at evening classes formerly held in the Menorlue building.

She had retired from her career as a secondary school English teacher.

The creativity of the craft captivated her from the start.

‘‘I think it’s an art really because you have to put your own sense of colour.’’

She followed patterns, but also created her own works.

One she has framed and hanging on her wall is called Moeraki Memories, inspired by ‘‘the colours of the sea, the movement of the waves and the shells’’ after a visit there.

Audrey enjoyed creating embroidery pieces as much as she liked seeing the finished product.

‘‘It’s creative, you are producing something.’’

It was a craft that required a lot of focus.

‘‘I think it actually teaches you patience,’’ she said.

Another of Audrey’s beautiful works. Photo: Supplied

Her usual time for embroidery was in the evenings, with the television on in the background.

‘‘It really just needs to be a programme that you don’t need to look at.’’

Audrey is humble about her place in the guild, she believes there are many more capable members than she.

‘‘We have some beautiful embroiderers in our guild, they can do much finer work than me.’’

Audrey enjoys giving embroidery to family and friends, including a Christmas tree decoration each year for her four children and their families.

The guild was established more than 50 years ago.

It has about 25 members who meet monthly to learn and work on projects.

In conjunction with the opening of The Magic of Needle and Thread, the gallery is hosting textile artist Rachel Ratten, who will present a talk.