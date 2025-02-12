Housing development for over-60s planned

The site at 10 Cambridge St where Haven Housing wants to build its 10 one-bedroom units. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Haven Housing has applied for resource consent to build a 10-unit housing complex for over-60s in Canterbury.

The proposed project at 10 Cambridge St in Hampstead, Ashburton, comes after Haven Housing, which is operated by the Ashburton Housing and Support Trust, opened a similar 17-unit complex at Mona Square in 2023.

The 10 one-bedroom units would consist of five conjoined dwellings. Each unit would have a bedroom, bathroom/laundry, open plan kitchen/lounge, and a porch.

Haven Housing is applying to the Ashburton District Council for land use consent to address noncompliance issues associated with the project.

The site is currently a bare parcel of land that contains a weather station.

It is zoned Open Space A, where playground equipment is allowed but other buildings are a non-complying activity.

The 10-proposed retirement units would look similar to the Haven Housing project at Mona Square. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

No recreational activity has been undertaken on the site, although the district council mows and maintains the site.

In the past the site was home to the Hampstead School principal’s house.

In a notification report, the district council concluded the resource consent application must be publicly notified because the complex would have, or is likely to have, adverse effects on the environment that were more than minor.

For example, the site would not be retained for recreational activities and there would no longer be relief from the surrounding built environment.

The application was publicly notified in The Ashburton Courier and can be viewed at ashburtondc.govt.nz/news/publicnotices.

The public notice includes instructions on how to make a submission. Submissions close on February 28.