Miss Jazzylicious wins NZ pin-up title

Ruapuna mum Jasmine Aitken has taken out the Miss Pinup New Zealand title.

Jasmine in a ball gown inspired by Marilyn Munro; and below, Jasmine performs the Shirley Bassey classic Goldfinger as a talent at Miss Pinup New Zealand. Photo: Supplied

A big fan of vintage, Jasmine goes under the performance name of Miss Jazzylicious, and impressed judges with her style, poise and iconic pin-up costumes at the Auckland contest.

Miss Pinup New Zealand was to have been held at The Very Vintage Day Out, but with that event cancelled, it was scaled down but still received a big audience via live streaming.

Nine finalists strutted their vintage looks on the catwalk, showcasing daywear, beachwear and evening wear.

Each also performed in a talent section, with Jasmine choosing to sing the Shirley Bassey classic Goldfinger from the 1964 James Bond film of the same name.

“I was a bit nervous about singing but it is such a powerful and evocative song and the judges gave me such good feedback,” Jasmine said.

In her application to Miss Pinup Jasmine produced a two-minute video set to music that features her in various vintage personas and working on the family’s dairy support, deer and sheep farm.

Jasmine said the contest had been an amazing experience and she had enjoyed her time among like-minded women.

Other contestants were mothers like herself and women of all ages, shapes and sizes.

“The oldest contestant was the youngest at heart and we all had such a good time together.”

Jasmine took her mother to the contest and numbers were limited to 100 because of covid regulations.

As well as the coveted title of Miss Pinup New Zealand, also crowned were the runner-up Miss Vintage, Miss People’s Choice and Miss Picture Perfect, which was judged on photos submitted in applications.

Jasmine said she hoped to empower more women to feel comfortable in their own skin and to step outside their comfort zone.

She is now looking forward to Miss Vintage Australasia which will be held in Christchurch in September.

-By Mick Jensen