Plan to tackle weedy roundabout

The Moore St/Chalmers Ave roundabout will be planted with flowers and lawn. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

Weeds have been flourishing at an Ashburton intersection - but not for much longer.

The Moore St/Chalmers Ave roundabout will be planted out with flowers in three to four months.

The roundabout previously contained large boulders and plants.

These were removed following complaints from motorists about visibility issues.

Ashburton District Council group manager infrastructure and open spaces Neil McCann said good sunlight and rain over the summer has helped the weeds to grow.

The Chalmers Ave/Walnut St roundabout. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

The roundabout was set to be sprayed last week and there would be more spraying undertaken to ensure control of "the more resilient weeds".

"The plan is to plant the roundabout similar to the town’s other roundabouts in three to four months’ time," McCann said.

This will allow time to schedule the installation of the roundabout’s irrigation system.

"And to plant out during autumn, which is a more reliable season for growing and bedding in new plants."

There are two other roundabouts on main roads in the town – Walnut Ave/Chalmers Ave, and Walnut Ave/Oak Grove. They feature a centre garden of flowers, surrounded by lawn.