'Scary fast' trains travel through town 'like rockets'

KiwiRail has no plans to slow down trains travelling through Ashburton, despite some residents believing they "rocket" through the town at dangerous speeds.

Train speeds have been an issue for some residents since May when shunting moved out of town.

Locomotives that would have previously stopped for shunting now travel through the town at the normal line speed of 80km/h.

On weekdays a freight train passes through Ashburton three times a day (9am, 2.15pm and 4.30pm), while there are others at night.

A poll conducted by The Ashburton Courier suggested most people do not mind the increased speed.

Of the 29 people who responded, 18 said they did not believe the trains travelled too fast, while 11 had concerns.

"It’s no problem cos (sic) you can hear the crossing bells ringing, and the train horn for ages before it gets to the middle of town," one respondent said.

KiwiRail urges pedestrians and motorists to approach Ashburton’s level crossings, including on Havelock St as pictured, with caution. Photo: Supplied

Other comments included: "80km/h absolutely fine keep the country moving".

And: "You don’t have to be waiting and it doesn’t cause congestion at all the sets of lights".

Another said: "Better by far than waiting while they shunt or slowly pass by". And there was "certainly ample warning of approach".

Comments from people concerned about train speeds included: "It's going to be bad when it does go wrong".

Another believed it was "scary fast" while one person said: "(It's) only a matter of time before someone gets killed".

Tinwald resident Jennifer Harrison was among the residents with concerns.

She is calling for KiwiRail to slow down trains in Ashburton.

"They come through like rockets," Harrison said.

Harrison walks across the railway tracks in Ashburton each morning as she goes to work via the West St car park.

"I have ... stood there when they come past, and it nearly bowls you over," she said.

"I would like to see it go back to what it was.

"How is it 30 to 50km/h on the roads each side but 80km/h for the trains running through the middle?"

KiwiRail spokesperson Paul Ashton said trains travelled at 80km/h through towns and cities across New Zealand.

"Commuter trains in Auckland and Wellington can travel faster," Ashton said.

Slowing trains would have limited safety benefits and, even at low speeds, trains are not able to stop over short distances.

KiwiRail would not be able to move freight around the country efficiently if speeds were lowered.

"There are hundreds of level crossings in towns and cities across the country and we urge the public, whether driving or on foot, to always be vigilant whenever they approach one."