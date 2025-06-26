Wiring cut in brazen theft

The Ashburton Event Centre van. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thieves cut the wiring to security lighting in the Ashburton Event Centre car park as they stole the venue’s van.

Manager Roger Farr said the damage amounted to about $3500, including repairs to the van and security lighting after the theft about 10pm last Friday.

"They removed a panel from the lamp pole, exposing the 230-volt wiring and cutting it, leaving it exposed," Farr said.

"They were lucky they didn’t fry themselves."

They had also cut the van’s steering lock. Farr said he felt "pretty frustrated" by the theft.

"It’s just expenses that we don’t really need. We are a charitable organisation trying to do the best for the community, and we are having to spend money on this sort of thing."

The wiring to the security lighting was cut. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The van was then driven to Placemakers where the thieves tried to gain entry to the store’s yard about 10.30pm by cutting a padlock on a gate.

The Ashburton Courier understands the thieves absconded after a member of the public drove past, and police were alerted.

Police phoned Farr on Saturday afternoon to let him know the van had been recovered, in front of storage sheds on Alford Forest Rd.

Police undertook fingerprinting and examined CCTV footage.

A police spokesperson said they were following positive lines of inquiry.

"Police are continuing to gather all information regarding this case," they said.