Wiring cut in brazen theft

Manager Roger Farr said the damage amounted to about $3500, including repairs to the van and security lighting after the theft about 10pm last Friday.
"They removed a panel from the lamp pole, exposing the 230-volt wiring and cutting it, leaving it exposed," Farr said.
"They were lucky they didn’t fry themselves."
They had also cut the van’s steering lock. Farr said he felt "pretty frustrated" by the theft.
"It’s just expenses that we don’t really need. We are a charitable organisation trying to do the best for the community, and we are having to spend money on this sort of thing."
The Ashburton Courier understands the thieves absconded after a member of the public drove past, and police were alerted.
Police phoned Farr on Saturday afternoon to let him know the van had been recovered, in front of storage sheds on Alford Forest Rd.
Police undertook fingerprinting and examined CCTV footage.
A police spokesperson said they were following positive lines of inquiry.
"Police are continuing to gather all information regarding this case," they said.