$2.8m tennis facility officially opened in Rangiora

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and Life member and patron of the Coldstream Tennis Club, Elizabeth Brocherie, cut the ribbon to officially open the $2.8 million tennis facility. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A modern $2.8 million tennis facility has opened on Rangiora’s Coldstream Rd.

It sports 10 floodlit courts, which were completed in 2022, and a clubhouse, completed in July this year.

The new Coldstream Tennis Club complex, which now forms part of the Waimakariri District Council’s sports hub, is the result of many years of discussion, the undraising endeavours of many, and important partnerships between the Rangiora and Southbrook Tennis Clubs and the Waimakariri District Council.

Coldstream club president Laurence Smith told the big gathering at last Saturday’s opening there had been previous proposals for a new tennis facility in Rangiora some years ago, which did not come to fruition.

‘‘But as they say, timing is everything.

‘‘Time moves on, opportunities arise, new people get involved, bring new energy, fresh ideas and ideals.

‘‘Today, we stand on the legacy of those who went before us.

‘‘We must acknowledge their efforts, as they have contributed enormously to this tennis facility, which would not have been possible without their contributions to both the Southbrook and Rangiora Clubs.’’

The Southbrook Tennis Club opened its doors in 1958 with a four-court facility, while 95 years ago, in 1929 the Rangiora Tennis Club (formally the Rangiora Lawn Tennis Club) opened a tennis facility at King Street, Rangiora.

He says he can only imagine what the members of that time would think of the new 10 court facility, Plexi pave and Astro grass surfaces, automatic entry gate, the brightest of court lighting, and a pavilion with what was then probably unthinkable space and technology.

‘‘Both clubs owned their facilities. The location, condition and financial ability of the two clubs to make significant improvements to their facilities were some of the deciding factors in agreeing to join forces and propose this new facility.’’

The two clubs sold their land, and in partnership with the Waimakariri District council, moved to Coldstream Road. This partnership began in late 2016, gained momentum over the next two to three years, with the Heads of Agreement signed on October 6, 2020.

The proceeds from the sale of the clubs’ facilities have been a primary source of funding for building the Coldstream Tennis Club, along with a $1 million contribution from the council, and from grants from funding organisations.

Prior to its establishment, there were no public tennis courts in Rangiora.

This venue will be available to the general public and community for tennis with an automated gate access control system and an online booking system — an integral part of the agreement with the council

Both clubs had dwindling memberships, poorly maintained asphalt courts, old clubhouse buildings, no floodlights, no consistent programmes for junior players, a lack of visibility to the public and a lack of funds to make any substantial improvements to the facilities.

The new facility overcomes all the deficiencies, and since the courts were laid, membership has doubled, use of the courts by casual players has increased and regional events can now be held at the venue.

Mr Laurence expressed gratitude for the time and effort by those on the committee and members who invested significant time and energy into the development of the Coldstream Tennis Club.

‘‘I would especially like to acknowledge Elizabeth Brocherie, former patron of the Rangiora Tennis Club, and patron of the Coldstream Tennis Club. Elizabeth and her late husband Kevin, contributed so much to tennis over many years, and Elizabeth continues to do so to the Coldstream Tennis Club.

‘‘The Waimakariri District Council has been instrumental in enabling the creation of the Coldstream Tennis Club. Thank you to Mayor Dan Gordan who has been very supportive and also councillors who agreed to the proposal to build a new tennis facility, providing the land and resourcing most of the construction of the all-important court base to an asphalt stage, contributing $1m of what is getting close to a $3m project.’’

A crowd turned out at the opening of the Coldstream Tennis Club’s new complex in Rangiora. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Mr Laurence said the complex was not only an investment in infrastructure, but also an investment in the future of tennis in Rangiora which has been, and remains part of the social fabric of the community.

‘‘On behalf of the club, we thank you and give an undertaking we will ensure the communities investment is protected, and our facility is able to be used and enjoyed by the tennis community and wider community,’’ he said.

He said it was great to be aligned and adjacent to the MainPower Stadium in an area which has become a major sports hub in Rangiora.

‘‘Thanks also to the North Canterbury Sports Trust and staff at MainPower Stadium for their support and assistance over the past few years.

‘‘Looking forward it is important that we leave a legacy for future generations.

‘‘There have been some important decisions made, and some great work by certain individuals over the duration of the development of the club facility.

‘‘Without good financial management, grants, donations and support from various organisations we wouldn’t have achieved what you see here today.

‘‘I don’t like to single out individuals, but I will extend, on behalf of the club, my gratitude to Jim Martin for providing the club with his time, hard work, experience, fortitude and wealth of knowledge enabling us to get to where we are today.

‘‘I would like to sincerely thank the members and committees of both former clubs for making the decision to invest in the future of tennis in Rangiora and their trust and support for those who have driven the transition to the Coldstream Tennis Club.’’

Mr Laurence said as part of the business model, the annual costs of running the club and future maintenance costs such as court resurfacing had to be considered.

‘‘We have a relatively small but sufficient financial resource remaining, for now.

‘‘However, without sufficient income this could reduce over a relatively short time.

‘‘We want to remain viable in the future and provide the best possible experience to all who use the facility. Increasing membership, public court hire, social tennis fees and cost recovery from charges relating to external tournament use, and public hire of the pavilion shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone,’’ he said.

He thanked the outgoing coach and manager Stuart Chalmers for the great work he had done in recent times with coaching, creating the club website, managing online subscriptions and enabling future electronic access to the facility for the public.

After the formation of the Coldstream Tennis Club, and during the facility development, both Clarkville and Swannanoa Tennis Club members have joined Coldstream Tennis Club.

‘‘I would like to acknowledge the Swannanoa Tennis Clubs very welcome funding contribution which was much appreciated. For tennis to thrive we need the other North Canterbury clubs to remain viable and at least maintain and hopefully grow their memberships. ‘‘

Others to speak at the opening included David Hawes, board chair Tennis Canterbury, Phil Wright, board member TennisNZ, Elizabeth Brocherie, Life member, and Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon.