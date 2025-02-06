Canterbury residents oppose solar farm near homes

File photo

A North Canterbury community is vowing to fight a proposed solar farm near their homes.

Australian company Energy Bay Ltd has applied to the Waimakariri District Council for a resource consent to build and operate a solar farm on an 80ha site on Upper Sefton Road, north of Rangiora.

David Fordyce, a spokesperson for the residents, said neighbours planned a street meeting after hearing the council had notified the consent last week.

He said residents had received advice indicating it was unusual to build solar farms close to houses.

''There's still plenty of concerns out there, especially for the people living next door.

''We've got thousands of acres of poor quality land in North Canterbury which would be suitable if someone wants to put one up, so why build it here?''

Mayor Dan Gordon has met with the residents and offered for council staff to meet with residents to discuss the consent process.

Residents previously raised concerns with the council at a public meeting in May 2023.

''I think there will be a lot of people making submissions, but I have been reminding them that feelings don't mean as much as facts, so we will be focusing on gathering evidence,'' Fordyce said.

Submissions close on 28 February.

Energy Bay Ltd has been contacted for comment.

The proposed Sefton solar farm is one of at least four being proposed for North Canterbury in the future.

A hearing for a proposed solar farm at Tram Road, Swannanoa, south of Rangiora, was held last week after four submissions were received.

Auckland-based Lightyears Solar Ltd applied for a resource consent to build and operate a solar farm with 9077 solar panels on an 8ha site.

The Hurunui District Council received a resource consent application in March last year from Far North Solar Farm Ltd for a 180.8ha solar farm near Waipara.

The council's planning team leader Nicola Kirby said the application is on hold while staff review the application and a peer review of the information ''in relation to landscape and visual effects is undertaken''.

Local residents have called on the council to publicly notify the consent.

The Waimakariri District Council granted a resource consent last year for MainPower, North Canterbury's energy network, to build a solar farm on a 10ha site at Thongcaster Road at Eyrewell Forest, to the north of Waimakariri River.