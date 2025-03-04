Celebration of Hurunui artists

The showcase will feature art from Hurunui artists in April. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Art will be the centre of attention in Amberley in early April.

The Hurunui Community Arts Council is holding its annual Arts Showcase from April 11 to 14, and invitations are out to artists of the Hurunui to exhibit their work.

Entry forms are available at the Amberley library.

It is hoped talented individuals who paint, pot, and sew, or are adept at any other art form, will enter their work in the showcase exhibition.

Showcase was originally held in September. But three years ago, the arts council moved it to April.

Over the years it has proved to be a successful way for district artists to exhibit and sell their work, and for those with the talent, skills and dedication to produce interesting and diverse art in all its forms.

Art council spokesman Mike Gilbert says many people have hobbies which they might not consider art, but showcase catered for the huge array of art forms.

‘‘‘It is all about community art,’’ he says.

‘‘It might be making greetings cards, knitting beautiful jumpers, or scarves from local wool, making jewellery in all its forms, with some using locally found stone or even small pieces of driftwood from the beach.

It could also include making table decorations from found items, crafting felt hats, or exhibiting crochet work.

‘‘All have been on show in the past,’’ Gilbert says.

The guest artist this year is well known Hurunui potter Barry Paine who will display both practical and ornamental pieces of his work.

‘‘His shapes, decoration and glazes are a wonder to see, and we feel confident that they will be a great hit with our visitors.’’

The council also hopes to have entries from art students from Hurunui College.

Mr Gilbert says most items on show at showcase will be for sale at very reasonable prices.

‘‘Of course some will be reserved by the artist as memorable and personal items.

‘‘There are, as always, small prizes for best item on show, as judged by our guest speaker,’’ he says.

There is also a prize for the best item judged by the public over the four days of the exhibition.

A raffle will be on sale with a prize gifted by the guest artist.

Exhibition entry is free, but a small donation toward the running costs and the continuing work of the Arts Council would be appreciated, Mr Gilbert says.