Classic motorcycles take to the track

The ninth annual Classic Action Motorcycle Sports Totalspan Southern Classic was held at Timaru’s Levels Raceway last weekend.

Riders and machines from across the country attended the three-day gathering, with more than 200 coming together to share their passion for old school bikes.

Many also relived their past glories and chatted about their machines, while some were glad to just hop on their bikes and get out on the track.

Classic Action Motorcycle Sports club president Dave Reesby said: “The atmosphere of the event is fantastic, all the riders are very relaxed and it’s just a family fun atmosphere, we all camp in the pits and have a couple of drinks afterwards and very much enjoy the social side of the event.”

Phil Price (197) from Christchurch on his Velocette battles Brian Mitchell in race group 1. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Well-known two stroke racer Jock Woodley, of Picton, said there were some beautiful old bikes and he liked that the people are allowed to mix with the riders, ask questions and have a look at the bikes.

Former national champ on both two and four wheels, Johnny Hepburn, said the meeting is about catching up with old friends.

“We all talk about how good we were or weren't and have a good skid around and ride one of our old bikes, that’s the fun of it for me.”

Riding on classic bikes were a number of invited former champions who attended the meeting including Cormac Buchanan, Grant Ramage, Mike McCutcheon, Dennis Charlett, Aaron Slight and Robbie Phillis.