From debating rules on the sideline to enforcing them on the pitch: Aspiring umpire climbs the ranks

Aspiring umpire Alyson Shipley keeps her eye on the job. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Being thrown in at the deep end was how Alyson Shipley learned her chosen sporting craft - cricket umpiring.

Aside from being an avid cricket fan, Shipley, who lives in Mandeville, North Canterbury, had never played an actual game before she took to the field one afternoon in Oxford as a new match umpire seven years ago.

"They signed me up and said my first game would be the next weekend at the Oxford Primary School field."

Luckily there was a method to their madness, as the Canterbury Country Cricket umpires panel had paired her with an experienced umpire who stood at the bowler's end for each over.

"I watched on from square leg and learnt how to umpire from then on - on the job," she says.

She learnt to umpire from others and hit the books to expand her knowledge behind the bails.

"It was hard in my first year as I had a lot to learn about the rules, player management, and how to read how a match was going.

"Some players tried it on with me being a novice umpire, but they soon learned I knew my stuff," she says.

Canterbury Country Cricket Association umpire Alyson Shipley. Photo: NZ Cricket

Her hard work has paid off.

Shipley has progressed through the ranks. going from New Zealand Cricket's aspiring female umpire programme to being appointed to the New Zealand Cricket emerging women's panel.

"Thanks to everyone who has encouraged and supported me, my local umpires and, over the last three years, everyone I have met through the Aspiring Female Umpire Programme.

"The programme has allowed me to meet so many umpires and other experts who have willingly passed on their knowledge, and expertise, and provided me with guidance to the next level."

Shipley's road to being a match umpire started after she argued with a team coach about a ruling.

"Later my husband spotted an advertisement in the paper calling for new umpires to join Canterbury Cricket, and he said with my extensive knowledge about the game I should give it a go – so I did."

Six seasons later Alyson is now looking forward to more training as she hopes one day to be umpiring country and international level matches.

"I plan to take this as far as I can go," Shipley said as she prepares for the upcoming season.