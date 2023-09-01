Decision on Rangiora Raceway future still a long way off

Bo and Kylie Houston, of Ashburton, with their children Ollie, aged 4 and Freya, aged 2, enjoying a day out at the Rangiora Harness Racing Club’s meeting at Rangiora Raceway last Sunday. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOP

A decision on the future of Rangiora Raceway is believed to still be a long way off.

The future of the historic raceway was put in doubt during April last year after the Canterbury Regional Review of Raceways, commissioned by Racing NZ — made up of the three racing codes, thoroughbred, harness and greyhounds—recommended it should be ‘‘disposed of after the 23/24 season’’.

The recommendation was made despite the review also finding that the majority of horses in the wider Canterbury region were located close to Christchurch or in North Canterbury.

During the Rangiora Harness Racing Club’s meeting at the raceway last Sunday club president, Greg Wright, said that he understood a decision could be at least another year away.

Earlier this year he likened the recommendation to close the raceway to ‘‘having a Damocles sword hanging over our heads.’’

However, he also said there was widespread support from the harness racing community, including the trainers and drivers, for retaining it and that support was reinforced by racegoers at Sunday’s meeting.

Ashburton couple Bo and Kylie Houston were at the raceway with their two young children, Ollie, aged 4, and Freya, aged 2, to see their pacer Seacracka race.

The Down by the seaside filly ran third. Bo and Kylie both said they enjoyed coming to Rangiora Raceway and would not like to see it closed.

‘‘It is a good track, and the kids love it here. I don’t see why it can’t stay,’’ Bo said. ‘‘I wouldn’t like to see the Ashburton Raceway closed either.’’

Christchurch racegoer Steve Whitte, said he would be ‘‘gutted’’ if Rangiora Raceway was closed.

He was previously a long term New Zealand Metropolitan Trotting Club member but resigned and became a Rangiora Harness Racing Club member instead because he said Addington Raceway was just like a concrete jungle now and members weren’t looked after.

‘‘This place has a bit of atmosphere. You can get outside and enjoy the racing.’’

By Shelley Topp