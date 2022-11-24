Embracing the art of dance

In concert . . . Amberley Dance group members practice for their recital in Amberley tomorrow, Friday, November 25. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

They love to Cha Cha, enjoy a Rumba, and get immersed in a Viennese Waltz.

Twice a week a group of 25 meet in the Amberley Domain’s Tin Shed and dance till their hearts are content.

The Amberley Dance group, whose ages range from 52 to 80 years, will show off their ballroom dancing skills at a show in the Tin Shed tomorrow, Friday, November 25, at 10am.

Admission is free to senior citizens.

The group is the brainchild of Jackie Neumann, a ballroom dance teacher who moved from Queenstown to Amberley with her husband Peter, to be nearer family and to retire.

She decided to start a wee group, which has now grown to 25, as people step up and embrace the ballroom genre and the music.

Jackie says the group began 14 months ago.

Some who came had done ballroom dancing, others were just keen to try and fell in love with it.

The weekly class soon became twice a week, and now they are ready to show off their dancing at a performance.

‘‘There won’t be any hip hop,’’ says Jackie, who is helped out with classes by her husband Peter.

‘‘But there will be plenty to enjoy.’’