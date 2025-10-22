Equestrian passion fuels A&P show runner

Rachael Robinson. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A lifelong passion for equestrian led Rachael Robinson to take over the reins of the 152nd annual Rangiora Show.

The show is being hosted by the Northern Agricultural and Pastoral Association of Rangiora at the showgrounds on Ashley St on Saturday, October 25.

‘‘I was always going to shows around Ashburton and competing when I was younger, and then I became involved in the Ashburton show, so when we moved to Loburn, I just carried on my association with A&P Show management,’’ says Rachael.

The keen rider still competes and says she is now focused on uniting the town and country communities in the district.

‘‘I love working towards bringing the communities of the Rangiora district together.

‘‘As a committee, we took a real financial hit with Covid and last year's bad weather cancellation, and this year the amazing committee we have here has been working exceptionally hard, putting in the long hours to make this year's show a success,’’ she says.

Photo: Northern A&P Association

‘‘Everyone, from our wonderful sponsors, our talented show committee and the many amazing volunteers here, are crossing all our toes and fingers hoping for a fine day on Saturday, October 25.

‘‘We really want to knock a good one off.’’

She says there has been a very positive response from the public and the business community in supporting the show.

Photo: Northern A&P Association

‘‘Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora are our wonderful gold sponsors, and they and several silver sponsors approached us wanting to see the show continue and grow.

‘‘It’s been very encouraging to see the support we are getting from the community.

‘‘From just 13 committee members in 2023, we now have 29, and all are committed to seeing the proud tradition of the Rangiora Show continue into the future.’’

She says the big drive this year is to reestablish the show after the difficulties of the past years and to attract younger members of the community to join the show and the show’s management, for they are the association's future.

‘‘This year we will continue to bring on new attractions and activities which will serve to keep our show relevant,’’ she says.

Photo: Northern A&P Association

These include the Mr and Mrs Rangiora Texas Western Country Glam Fashion show and the Andrew Stuart Racing Furniture Grand Prix for powered and pedalled vehicles.

‘‘We are always focused on bringing Town and country together and to make the A&P Show a family-friendly community event.

‘‘This year, we also have plenty of opportunities for families to get up close and personal with farm animals.

‘‘As people wander around the showgrounds, there will be many opportunities for them to interact with the rural community with a large number of trade and craft shows, vintage tractor and traction engines displays.’’

Highland dancing, wood chopping, FMX motorcycle performers, hunter jumping and terrier racing will also be on display, along with the mounted games after the popular grand parade.