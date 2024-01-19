Fishers lured to Amberley with prizes

Neil Martin casts out during the Amberley Lions annual surf casting competition last year. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Keen fishers can head to Amberley Beach on Sunday, January 21, in a quest to lure a lengthy catch, and snare a prize at the 30th annual surfcasting competition.

Hosted by the Amberley District Lions Club for three decades, it is one of the largest fishing contests of its type in the South Island, with many repeat entrants turning out each year to line the beach.

It is a hand casting event, with a range of prizes awarded based on the length of the fish caught in the junior and senior categories.

First prize in the senior category is $1000 cash.

Prizes are also awarded for the longest mullet, largest crab and all junior entrants over five and under 13 receive a prize for entering.

Tickets can be purchased from Arthur Burke, Amberley; Fishermans' Loft, Christchurch and Hunting & Fishing North Canterbury, Rangiora, or register on the day from 7am at the Amberley Beach Domain.

Entry cost is $25 per rod in the senior category, and $5 for junior entrants (one rod only).

Fishing starts from 8am and ends at 3pm, followed by the prizegiving.

For more information go to Amberley Beach Surfcasting competition page on Facebook.