Ford vs Holden day attracts record number of entries

Paul Johnson with his almost complete Ford Popular hot rod which he has been building for the past 24 years. It was on show for the first time at the North Canterbury Classic Tours Ford versus Holden day at Leithfield. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

After it languished in his garage for 24 years, Canterbury hot rod enthusiast Paul Johnson decided a few months ago to make a concerted effort to finish his project car - a 1950s-era Ford Popular van.

His goal was to have it ready to show off at the inaugural Ford versus Holden day on Easter Sunday near Leithfield.

‘‘I’ve driven past there many times and never called in, so I decided to get my little Ford ready for this special day.

‘‘It’s not quite finished yet, but it was good to finally run it down to the show.’’

The Leithfield resident says the Ford Sierra 2lt motor powering his Ford Popular is an odd choice to have in a hot rod, but he already has a Chev V8 custom car so he doesn't need another V8.

He was pleased to see his little hot rod lined up among the huge array of Fords and Holdens of all shapes and sizes.

It was a popular initiative by Trevor Stanley Joblin, who runs regular North Canterbury Classic Tour car days at the site at the Better Half Kitchen and Bar on Ashworths Rd.

Wayne Patrick wipes road dust off his 1970 Holden Brougham which was judged second best Holden. Photo: John Cosgrove

A record number of cars — not just Fords and Holdens — believed to total around 350, turned out at the Easter special where banter about Fords and Holdens reigned supreme.

There were some exotic and rare cars including a Ford GT40 replica, a Jaguar Model E type racing car, several Model T vintage cars and T bucket hot rods, Mustangs, Cortinas, veteran US Fords and plenty of carefully maintained and prepared classic and veteran versions of iconic Australian Fords and Holdens from the past eight decades.

Joblin says it was the 29th monthly car show at Leithfield, and it was the biggest number of cars, by far, that had attended.

Trevor Stanley, organiser of the North Canterbury Classic Tours Ford versus Holden day at Leithfield. Photo: John Cosgrove

He noticed many grandparents bringing their grandchildren to see the cars they drove as teenagers back in the day, and they marvelled at the many classic, vintage and veteran cars and hot rods on display.

‘‘It was good to see so many people come along to enjoy the show, and the live music.’’

The top Ford of the show was a 1969 Ford Falcon XW station wagon and the top Holden was a 1968 GTS Monaro.

The Zephyr & Zodiac Car Club of Christchurch was hosting the national meeting for the 1950s and 60s Ford brand, and many owners took the opportunity to attend, during a drive out to the neighbouring Waimak Classic Cars site.

Joblin says a highlight for him, was when the live band played a musical tribute for him and his late wife Lorraine who died during the week leading up to the day.

The couple were well known among the fraternity of car restorers and hot rod enthusiasts in Canterbury, for their passion for organising road trips and community events.