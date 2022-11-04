Halloween a family affair

Halloween fun . . . While ghoulishly dressed operational support firefighter Sandra Grant looms overhead, Quinn Bastings 4, and her brother Carter 9, enjoy the family Halloween party hosted by the Woodend Volunteer Fire Brigade on Monday evening. PHOTOS: JOHN COSGROVE

Hundreds of youngsters and their parents mixed and mingled as they painted ghoulish cookies, dined on sausages and drew halloween pictures at the station.

Sausage for one . . . Woodend Chief Fire Officer Lou Grant hands Lachy Chaffer 7, of Woodend, a sausage while dad Will Chaffer waits his turn at the family Halloween party.

Woodend Chief Fire Officer Lou Grant says it was a fantastic turnout despite the weather, and it was a great way to bring together families from the community to look around the station and learn about fire safety all while having fun.