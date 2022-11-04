Halloween a family affair

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There were witches and goblins, ghouls and angels, skeletons and zombies galore at the Woodend Fire Station on Monday night when the Woodend Volunteer Fire Brigade hosted a family Halloween party.
Hundreds of youngsters and their parents mixed and mingled as they painted ghoulish cookies, dined on sausages and drew halloween pictures at the station.
Woodend Chief Fire Officer Lou Grant says it was a fantastic turnout despite the weather, and it was a great way to bring together families from the community to look around the station and learn about fire safety all while having fun.