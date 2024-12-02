History safely recorded in new book

The jacket of the latest book detailing the biographies of women in the Hawarden and Waikari areas from 1941 to 1960. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Several more decades of history about people from Canterbury's Hawarden and Waikari townships have been tucked away safely in a book thanks to a hard-working local committee.

The committee from the Historical Society has collated the biographies of women of the districts born between 1941 and 1960 — the sixth book in a series that began back in 2007.

Our Apron Strings III (Apron Strings Unbound), which contains the biographies of 174 women, tells the stories about their early lives and what they did in later life.

It will be launched at the Hawarden Hall on Saturday, December 7, at 2pm.

Committee spokesperson Murray Downes says at around 375 pages the book is a serious read with about 20 per cent more pages than the previous published account, Path Finders II.

‘‘Together, the biographies in the six books represent a treasure-trove of histories, achievements, wider family links, stories and rather too many tragedies,’’ he says.

In total, the six volumes come to around 1750 pages.

Mr Downes says the level of interest has been outstanding.

‘‘We have been delighted with the responses and are confident that readers and future historians will get a lot of pleasure from this volume in the series.’’

The launch signals the penultimate book in the series. One more book is planned — for men born 1941 to 1960. ‘‘We have committed to one more book. That book will complete this project,’’ Mr Downes says.

The cost has been held at $50 per copy. Payment can be made in cash on the day, while orders and payment can also be made in advance of the launch by contacting Pamela Downes 0274 88 66 77 or downes@extra.co.nz.

Reprints of some of the earlier books will be available while stocks last.” The series began with Our Apron Strings, recalling the lives of 170 women who had lived in the district.

The cut-off date for eligibility was to be those born up to year 1920. After four reprints, 740 copies were sold.

Our Guardians of Freedom followed in 2010, documenting the war service of those in the Hawarden, Waikari areas between 1899 and 1975. A total of 335 copies were sold.

The next book, Our Pathfinders, included men born up to 1920. Again, this was very successful and when it was released in December 2015, 350 copies were sold.

Book 4 followed - Our Apron Strings II - which was published in December 2022.

Some women who were missed from the first book, were included, but the main dates were 1920 – 1940. After two reprints, 370 copies were sold.

Book 5 - Our Path Finders II - was published in November last year. To date, about 450 copies have been sold.

A reprint early this year contained some revisions including new photographs for several biographies.