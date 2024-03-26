Hurunui ratepayers face 12.37% rates rise

The Hurunui District Council adopted its draft 2024/34 Long Term Plan for consultation on Tuesday. Photo: David Hill

Hurunui ratepayers face a hefty 12.37 percent rates rise on average as the council invests in roading, stormwater and drainage, and Hanmer Springs.

The Hurunui District Council adopted its draft 2024/34 Long Term Plan for consultation on Tuesday (March 26), with submissions closing on April 29.

Feedback is sought on whether to increase spending on roading, how the council rates for its three waters services, and the proposed development of the former Queen Mary Hospital site in Hanmer Springs.

Mayor Marie Black said the council was feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis.

"We have all felt the effect of inflationary pressures, whether it be at the supermarket or the petrol pump.

"The council is not exempt from these pressures, for example, the council has experienced cost hikes in roading materials and contracts."

She said growth in the south ward, which includes Amberley, and the changing climate were all having an impact.

"Over the past three years some parts of the district have experienced significant rain events.

"In some cases roads have been damaged or even washed away."

The council was also addressing the impacts of rising sea levels, coastal inundation and erosion in its beach communities.

To make the district more resilience, the council proposed average rate rises of 12.37% for the 2024/25 financial year and 14.26% for the 2025/26 year, Mrs Black said.

But it was setting a 5% cap on rate rises for the remaining years in the 10-year Long Term Plan period.

Councillors voted to adopt an unaudited consultation document, which has been allowed for under transitional arrangements in the Water Services Acts Repeal Bill.

Chief financial officer Jason Beck said the document was with Audit New Zealand and the audit would not be completed until mid-April.

"The purpose of the consultation document is to consult with the community and we feel this document is fit for purpose.

"We could delay the process, but we would still need to have a month-long consultation period and it would give us less time to consider the submissions."

He said if any significant issues were raised in the audit, these could be addressed by the council.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.