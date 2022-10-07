Intrepid adventurers from Kaiapoi High make journey of discovery

The Coast to Coast usually takes competitors between one and two days to complete, but for a group of intrepid adventurers from Kaiapoi High School it took them five days.

But it wasn’t a race, it was a journey of discovery for the 12 students taking part in another successful adventure programme run by the 180 Degrees Trust: Youth Charity of Christchurch.

The trust runs a series of development programmes that utilise the natural environment to challenge youth physically and emotionally, equipping them with confidence, courage, respect and cooperation.

Setting off from Kumara on the West Coast last Monday, the young students made their way back to Kaiapoi over the next five days.

Using a combination of mountain biking trails, hiking trails, private and publicly owned huts and rivers for rafting, tutor Marcus Braun, a former Patisserie lecturer turned mountaineer, says the students learn how to adapt to

Rocky Road ahead . . . Kaiapoi High School Students navigate their way up to Goat Pass. PHOTO: MARCUS BRAUN

their environment and what it is like to be in charge.

‘‘In any group situation, the natural leaders always rise up first, we help them but we are also looking for the quiet ones, they see everything and during the week away we encourage them to discover leadership and team work.

‘‘The aim of the week is to take them out of their comfort zones and challenge them to develop into leaders, all while have a lot of fun,’’ he said.

He says that the programs are so popular the school has to whittle the applicants down to just 12 from the 97 who applied.

‘‘It’s not about the best, or the most deserving students who get selected, it’s all about those that best show and uphold the schools values, he said.

After days spent riding and climbing up over Goat Pass, tramping through the lush Southern Alps and rafting down the Waimakariri River, their final day was spent on their bikes riding over 50kms from Springfield to their school.

Reaching it in time for their fellow students to welcome them home again from their big adventure with a haka.

It was also the chance for anxious parents to be reunited with their children.

Cleo Johnson’s mum, Katie, was one of those parents eagerly awaiting the 14 year›old’s return.

Fun in a raft . . . Kaiapoi High School Students navigate on their way down the Waimakariri River. PHOTO: MARCUS BRAUN

‘‘She has had an awesome opportunity but it’s always a worry when your child goes off on an adventure for the first time, away from talking to you each evening about her day, lots of things run through your mind, you know she’s safe, but you do miss her,’’ Mrs Johnson said.

Jess Meyers, aged 17, wasn’t worried at all about the trip.

Jess said she really loved the adventure and felt it was a great opportunity, however she was more worried about heading off to a national basketball tournament in the following days.

Connor Newby 15, said he found it hard at times but he knew he just had to get on with it, but he was glad to see his parents at the end of the long ride.