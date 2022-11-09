Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Lunar eclipse captured in all its glory

    By john.cosgrove@ncnews.co.nz
    Stages of the eclipse. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE
    Clear skies on Tuesday night meant North Canterbury sky gazers were treated to the colourful display as a total lunar eclipse turned the Moon red.

    The total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth and Sun line up during a full moon.

    The Earth effectively blocks any sunlight from reaching the Moon, and instead light is bent through the Earth’s atmosphere, casting a reddish hue to fall over the Moon.

    The next one will not be seen until 2025.