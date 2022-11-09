Lunar eclipse captured in all its glory

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Clear skies on Tuesday night meant North Canterbury sky gazers were treated to the colourful display as a total lunar eclipse turned the Moon red.
The total lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth and Sun line up during a full moon.
The Earth effectively blocks any sunlight from reaching the Moon, and instead light is bent through the Earth’s atmosphere, casting a reddish hue to fall over the Moon.
The next one will not be seen until 2025.