Muscle cars roll into Rangiora for big weekend

Muscle cars rolled through Rangiora and Kaiapoi on Thursday night in the first part of the annual Trillo Metals Muscle Car Madness weekend.
The parade attracted hundreds of custom, veteran, classic and modern sports cars, V8s, utes, vans and motorcycles, Mustangs, Cameros, AC Cobras, VWs, Fords, Chevs, Caddies, Mazdas and Jags and many others hailing from all over the country.
It took one and a half hours just to pass through the CBD of Rangiora.
Saturday will see one of the most popular events, the Stadium Finance burnout competition, starting at 1pm, with the finals on Sunday.
Another fun event is the Rockabilly pageant to be held in the concrete pavilion at noon on Saturday.