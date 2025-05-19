Next stages of Amberley Village Green approved

The framework plan, subject to consenting requirements and the South Ward Committee decision-making on locations and sizings. IMAGE: HDC

The Hurunui District Council has given the green light for the next stages of the Amberley Village Green to get started.

Council chief operations manager Dan Harris said this will allow works to be priced and staged.

Council approved the next stages of the development plan at its meeting last week, including a recommendation the South Ward committee will adjust sizes or locations of the activities on the plan, as well as being given the go-ahead to spend any remaining funds within the bounds of the plan.

The development plan was created by a working group consisting of community members, members of the South Ward Committee, and Mayor Marie Black.

The working group considered community feedback provided through the Long Term Plan and Reserves Management Plan processes.

Harris says approval for this next stage paves the way for car parking, and planning for landscaping, a playground, croquet lawns and cricket nets to move forward.

Cr Robbie Bruerton says it is important to share the development plan with the community.

‘‘The place looks like a million dollars. If we come back in a year or two, it will look fantastic.

‘‘This is coming together now.’’

Bruerton noted the plan was a long time coming.

Harris says the council agreed to buy the reserve, formerly known as the Eastern Reserve, in 2014.

Its purpose was to accommodate sports fields, with an emphasis on cricket. It is intended that the reserve would serve as an alternative large recreation space to the Amberley Domain.

Irrigation has already been installed on the site, a viewing embankment constructed, surface shaping done and a water bore drilled.

This financial year, funding from development contributions (90%) and local funding (10%) was earmarked to develop the reserve further. Of those funds this year, so far drainage, irrigation and topsoil have been established and the perimeter pathway has been partially constructed.

The cricket club has paid for the development of the wicket block. Further works already agreed on include completion of the pathway, a new public toilet block and utility shed, Harris says.

West Ward Cr Ross Barnes says it was appropriate that the development plan went back to the South Ward Committee to decide on locations and sizes.

Harris says when finished the reserve will provide for a wide range of activities.

‘‘The irrigated area will be a wonderful green space for everyone to enjoy.’’

Previously completed activities including land purchase, shaping and the development and drilling of the water bore has amounted to $715,000. This financial year the project has a budget comprising of 90% development contributions and 10% local funding.

That has funded irrigation (including electrical), drainage, reshaping and topsoil totalling $390,000; the perimeter pathway $135,000; and public toilets $230,000.

The cricket wicket was funded by the Amberley Cricket Club.