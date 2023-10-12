North Canterbury Tug-O-War competition set to be fierce but fair

Photo: Sefton Tug of War / Facebook

Muscles will strain, arms will ache and pride will be on the line at this weekend’s Sefton School Tug-O-War competition.

On Sunday, October 15, teams of eight will compete in the ancient sport of Tug of War on the school grounds.

Organised by the Sefton School parents, this annual school fundraiser is on again after a break of a couple of years due to Covid.

Organising committee member Liz McGimpsey says it will be a fun day out for competitors of all ages.

"There are five categories people can enter in covering mixed teams, men's and women's teams, and primary school teams."

The Tug of War will be held on grass (not boards), and ordinary footwear must be worn.

McGimpsey says this means no studs, spikes, or similar boots.

"We’d recommend normal work boots, trainers, or gumboots.

"Crampons or other additions to footwear are not allowed.

"The rope is braided and smooth to avoid injury so competitors can wear gloves if they wish."

She says the weather forecast is expected to be okay and they will have a lot of entertainment and market stalls on hand.

"We have had wonderful support from local businesses and people so it should be a fun day for all."