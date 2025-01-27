Paper collage offers chance to escape

Sarah Giles. PHOTO: ABBEY WILSON

Paper collage may not be a common art medium, but a Canterbury business is using it as a way for people to connect, self-regulate and create a work of art in the process.

The owner and creator of Paper Jam, Sarah Giles, started the Kaiapoi business last year and has a range of workshops dedicated to collage.

"Collage is a great medium as it has no rules," Giles says.

"It is perfect for all art levels as it is up to the artist’s interpretation."

Collage helps people to get away from their busy work life and focus on themselves.

"It’s not just cutting paper, it's self-regulation.’’

The idea for Paper Jam came when she was at one of Katie Jenssen Ceramics’ workshops and was told of the neighbouring space being available.

Giles' youngest daughter has global development delay, a condition where a child is significantly delayed in two or more areas of development, and has always loved collage as it helped them to self-regulate.

The ability to self-regulate is to understand and manage your behaviour and your reactions to feelings and things happening around you.

Paper Jam is run out of the Kaiapoi Mill, 35 Ranfurly St. It holds workshops for all ages with some specifically for kids.

She also has collaborated with other artists such as Kara Howes for a mixed media workshop.

Giles wants her space to be available to all artists and all people.

She has hired it out for birthdays, Hen Do’s and other workshops.

Opening Paper Jam has shown her the benefits of encouraging women to do anything.

"You are never too old to start something," Giles said.