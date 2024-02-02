Petrolhead heaven in Rangiora for thousands of muscle car fans

The 34th edition of the Trillo Metals Muscle Car Madness in Rangiora over the weekend was one of the biggest ever.

Said spokesman Craig Stare: "Saturday would have to be one of our biggest days in the history of the event."

The crowd was huge and the weather was great, despite the wind.

Stare does not know how many custom, veteran, vintage and modern muscle cars were on show yet, but they overflowed and filled an extra display area set up in case there were more than they could cater for in the main arena.

"We had over 2000 people staying for the three days of the event, and many hot rod clubs used it as a chance to celebrate anniversaries."

The Scavengers Club celebrated its 20th anniversary by creating retro-crafted hot rods. The South Island Custom Van Champs saw a good turnout and many Canterbury clubs had strong numbers on display.

The lure of seeing hundreds of cars he had never seen or heard of before, plus all the custom modifications, was what tempted a Canadian car restorer to travel down under to attend Muscle Car Madness.

It also gave Richard Tremblay of Quebec the opportunity to see one of his creations still running after 17 years in New Zealand.

At the start of the century, Tremblay had just finished restoring a 1965 GTK Ford Fastback Mustang.

‘‘It had taken me nine years to put it all together, many of the body panels were rusted out, but back then you could still buy them easily.

‘‘Now they cost a whole lot more as supplies have dried up.’’

Hundreds of custom cars were on show at Muscle Car Madness in Rangiora last weekend. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Tremblay said he put the car up for sale and received a couple of offers, including one from Nelson, New Zealand.

‘‘The guy called me up, and I was a bit doubtful at first, thinking it was a scam, but he asked me to check him out.

‘‘Then after a few calls and a Skype session, I chose to sell him the car for less money than what a father in a city nearby was offering for the car, to give to his college-bound son.’’

The Nelson owner later invited Tremblay to travel to NZ to experience Muscle Car Madness and the Top of the South Motor Show in Nelson.

Tremblay says he has been amazed at the scale of the show.

‘‘There are so many cars here I’ve never seen before, and it’s been fun.’’

Steve South, owner of an XR6 Ford on show at the meeting, comes to the event every year. ‘‘It’s a great way to talk to people, to hang out with like-minded people, and have fun.’’

Tony Johnson, of Sanson, brought his show-stopping BadBMC V8 burnout car back to the show after organiser Craig Stare invited him down last year.

"I love the event," Johnson said.

"There are so many cars on show here, and the people here are great so we decided to come back."

Rangiora-based car lover Graham Coates always stays at the campsite during the three-day-long meeting.

Richard Tremblay cleans some dust off the Ford Mustang Fastback car he restored and sold to a Nelson resident 17 years ago. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

The North Canterbury Rodders member said there were possibly 30 cars from the club on show over the weekend.

"It’s a great way to spend time with friends and people interested in cars," Coates said.

"Friday night (and) Saturday morning were a bit windy, with lots of gazebos flying around in the wind, but everyone was okay.’’

Stare said he is already planning for the 35th anniversary of Muscle Car Madness next year.