Port Hillbillies to lend a helping hand

The Port Hillbillies will play at a fundraiser in Oxford on June 22. Photo: Port Hillbillies

An American, an Australian and a New Zealander will emerge from the shadows of Christchurch’s Port Hills next month to lend a helping hand to the Oxford Cancer Support Group.

Justin Rogers on mandolin, guitar and vocals, Gary Eiford on guitar, acoustic bass and vocals and Kiwi Steve Stern, singer, banjo and guitar player, will entertain at a fundraiser at the Oxford Town Hall on June 22.

The Port Hillbillies will showcase Bluegrass, Old-Timey and Americana music styles.

The band has been around for over five years and have a range of songs from toe-tapping recognisable standards to obscure songs from neighbourhood genres.

They were formed out of the Christchurch Folk Music Club open mic concerts, and began life as a four-piece with guitar, bass, banjo and mandolin.

They got together on a Tuesday night to trade tunes.

Now a three-piece, they are no stranger to Oxford, having played at the town hall before.

The performance begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are $20, with limited door sales.

Tickets can be reserved from Ans on 021 0239 2396, Dick 027 7124 6767. Or go to the Oxford Community Trust, 37 Main St, Oxford or the Port Hillbillies website.