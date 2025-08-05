Preparations for Rangiora book sale under way

Richard Cording seeking out a good bargain at last year’s annual Rangiora Rotary Book Sale. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Rangiora Rotary’s annual book sale is fast approaching.

Timed for late September at the Rangiora Showgrounds on Ashley St, the book sale has previously raised over $260,000.

The funds raised are distributed in the North Canterbury community with donations supporting Ready to Learn programmes, Environmental projects, youth programmes such as Outward Bound, Science Fairs, swimming programmes and baby books for new mums in the Rangiora area.

‘‘We have achieved this with only 46 members. We may be small on numbers, but we are mighty on results,’’ said a spokesperson.

The club welcome anyone who wants to be part of the ‘‘innovative and supportive club’’ and support the community they live in.

Anyone wanting to know more can contact convenor Jim Gerard at jimmarygerard@gmail.com.

The club is also on the lookout for volunteers.

‘‘We’re looking for community-minded people to help with our major fundraising events – including the popular book fair.

‘‘If you’ve got a couple of spare hours each week and want to be part of a great team doing great things for North Canterbury, we’d love to hear from you.’’