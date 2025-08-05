Preparations for Rangiora book sale under way

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Timed for late September at the Rangiora Showgrounds on Ashley St, the book sale has previously raised over $260,000.
The funds raised are distributed in the North Canterbury community with donations supporting Ready to Learn programmes, Environmental projects, youth programmes such as Outward Bound, Science Fairs, swimming programmes and baby books for new mums in the Rangiora area.
‘‘We have achieved this with only 46 members. We may be small on numbers, but we are mighty on results,’’ said a spokesperson.
The club welcome anyone who wants to be part of the ‘‘innovative and supportive club’’ and support the community they live in.
Anyone wanting to know more can contact convenor Jim Gerard at jimmarygerard@gmail.com.
The club is also on the lookout for volunteers.
‘‘We’re looking for community-minded people to help with our major fundraising events – including the popular book fair.
‘‘If you’ve got a couple of spare hours each week and want to be part of a great team doing great things for North Canterbury, we’d love to hear from you.’’
- To find out more email Alan McElroy at galanmac@xtra.co.nz. The book fair runs from September 25 to September 28. On Thursday, September 25 it will run from 4pm to 8pm, while on Friday to Sunday it will run from 9am to 5pm.